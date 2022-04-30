Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) will post $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.29 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Logitech International.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average is $78.54. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $63.29 and a twelve month high of $140.17.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

