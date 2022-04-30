Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Up 57.1% in April

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the March 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

LONCF stock remained flat at $$0.35 on Friday. Loncor Gold has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51.

Get Loncor Gold alerts:

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.