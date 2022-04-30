LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Price Target Increased to GBX 320 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 305 ($3.89) to GBX 320 ($4.08) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised LondonMetric Property from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($3.95) to GBX 320 ($4.08) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised LondonMetric Property to a buy rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $316.00.

Shares of LNSPF opened at $3.40 on Friday. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

