Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price objective on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Louisiana-Pacific have outperformed its industry over the past year. Solid housing and repair/remodel activity, strategic business transformation, effective cash management and inorganic moves have been benefiting Louisiana-Pacific. Although it has been grappling with raw materials and freight inflation, higher demand for specialty products and focus on accelerating strategic transformation will drive growth. The company's consistent focus on improving business by growing the Siding unit and simultaneously reducing cost bodes well. It plans to invest more than $400 million in capital projects in 2022, growing its capacity to produce SmartSide, ExpertFinish, and value-added Structural Solutions products.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPX. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.20.

LPX opened at $64.52 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $50.12 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

