Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $154.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LYLT stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Loyalty Ventures has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.92.

LYLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loyalty Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

