LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPLA traded down $5.36 on Friday, hitting $187.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.27. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $127.03 and a 12-month high of $220.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $302,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,186,000 after buying an additional 69,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 136.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 125,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. JMP Securities upgraded LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.25.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

