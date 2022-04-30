LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of LSI Industries stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.19. 92,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 71,890 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYTS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

