LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTCGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

LTC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. 440,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,157. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 160.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in LTC Properties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

