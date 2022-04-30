Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Price Target Increased to SEK 400 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from SEK 360 to SEK 400 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LNDNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 369 to SEK 384 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 384 to SEK 378 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $363.50.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Lundin Energy AB has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.08.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.