Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Annie Laurenson Buys 10,000 Shares

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Annie Laurenson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,331.50.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$11.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Lundin Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$8.56 and a 1 year high of C$15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 11.1899997 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LUN shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lundin Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.57.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

