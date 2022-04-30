Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given New SEK 85 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 90 to SEK 85 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LUNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from SEK 112 to SEK 110 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.28.

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $9.10 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

