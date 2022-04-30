Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LUNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from SEK 112 to SEK 110 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.28.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $12.98.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 27.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

About Lundin Mining (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.