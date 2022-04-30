Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at TD Securities

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LUNMF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 112 to SEK 110 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 80 to SEK 90 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.28.

Lundin Mining stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 6.43%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

