Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lundin Mining to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.57.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUN opened at C$11.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of C$8.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.64. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.56 and a 12 month high of C$15.61.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 11.1899997 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$583,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,324,104. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson purchased 10,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,333 shares in the company, valued at C$238,331.50.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.