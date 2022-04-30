Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at TD Securities

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.70 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.57.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$11.73 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.56 and a twelve month high of C$15.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.64.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 11.1899997 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,331.50. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$583,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,324,104.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

