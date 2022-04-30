Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$14.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.57.

Shares of LUN opened at C$11.73 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.56 and a one year high of C$15.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.26. The stock has a market cap of C$8.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 11.1899997 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$349,671.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,161,760.15. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 43,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,331.50.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

