LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $106.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.00%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.