M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share.

Shares of MHO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 312,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,928. M/I Homes has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.56.

MHO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 32.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in M/I Homes by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in M/I Homes by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

