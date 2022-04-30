M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share.
Shares of MHO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 312,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,928. M/I Homes has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.56.
MHO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
About M/I Homes (Get Rating)
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on M/I Homes (MHO)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.