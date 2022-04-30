Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years. Macatawa Bank has a payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

MCBC stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Macatawa Bank has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $299.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91.

Macatawa Bank ( NASDAQ:MCBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Rosenbach bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $63,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCBC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Macatawa Bank by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Macatawa Bank (Get Rating)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.