Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

NASDAQ MCBC opened at $8.75 on Friday. Macatawa Bank has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $299.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Rosenbach bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $63,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Macatawa Bank by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 129.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

