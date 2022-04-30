Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBC opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $299.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.74. Macatawa Bank has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas P. Rosenbach purchased 7,000 shares of Macatawa Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $63,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Macatawa Bank (Get Rating)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.