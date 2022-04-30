Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.24%.
Shares of NASDAQ MCBC opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $299.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.74. Macatawa Bank has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $10.00.
In related news, Director Thomas P. Rosenbach purchased 7,000 shares of Macatawa Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $63,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Macatawa Bank
Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.
