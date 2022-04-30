Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Down 67.2% in April

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the March 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MACE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 138,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,079. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. Mace Security International has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women.

