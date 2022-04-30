Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Down 67.2% in April

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the March 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MACE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 138,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,079. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. Mace Security International has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.55.
About Mace Security International (Get Rating)
