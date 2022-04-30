MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Cowen

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.10.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $300,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock worth $712,062. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,756,000 after purchasing an additional 950,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,404,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,088,000 after purchasing an additional 314,463 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 637,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,926,000 after purchasing an additional 287,375 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,113,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

