Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MQBKY opened at $143.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.51. Macquarie Group has a 52-week low of $110.93 and a 52-week high of $157.69.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

