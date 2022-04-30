Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Issues Earnings Results

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MGA opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average is $75.39. Magna International has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $104.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magna International stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magna International Inc. ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $94.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.18.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

