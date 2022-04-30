Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Short Interest Update

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:MGYR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.98. 2,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,760. The firm has a market cap of $85.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.24. Magyar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 21.60%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Magyar Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Magyar Bancorp by 342.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Magyar Bancorp by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Magyar Bancorp by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 28,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Magyar Bancorp by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 27,838 shares during the last quarter. 32.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magyar Bancorp (Get Rating)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.