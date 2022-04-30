Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on May 13th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 85.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $40.24 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $47.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 114.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

In other news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $2,122,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock worth $6,403,425. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

