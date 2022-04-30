Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Short Interest Update

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
MEQYF stock traded up 1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 94.60. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 617. Mainstreet Equity has a 52-week low of 92.75 and a 52-week high of 116.12.
Mainstreet Equity Company Profile (Get Rating)
