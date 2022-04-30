MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company's services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -74.91 and a beta of 1.31.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.02 million for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

