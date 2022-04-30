Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Short Interest Update

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAC. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $12,617,000. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 114.0% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 1,341,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 714,650 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,425,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 765.5% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 298,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 263,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

