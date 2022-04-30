Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Update

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mandalay Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of Mandalay Resources stock traded up 0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching 2.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,466. Mandalay Resources has a fifty-two week low of 1.43 and a fifty-two week high of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.54.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine located in Västerbotten County in northern Sweden.

