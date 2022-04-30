Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Short Interest Update

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the March 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

MNTX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Manitex International has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.63 million, a P/E ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99.

Manitex International ( NASDAQ:MNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $53.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Manitex International by 3,092.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 1,065.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 11.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

