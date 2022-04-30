Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the March 31st total of 21,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manning & Napier in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MN. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 243.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Manning & Napier during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Manning & Napier in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.77. 205,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,734. Manning & Napier has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. The company has a market cap of $235.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.89.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.82 million during the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 34.54%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

