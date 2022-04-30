Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Update

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the March 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Maple Gold Mines stock traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.21. 297,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,171. Maple Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of 0.20 and a fifty-two week high of 0.42.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Maple Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$0.50 price objective for the company.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 707 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 378 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

