Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the March 31st total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period.

Get Maquia Capital Acquisition alerts:

MAQC stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.37.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.