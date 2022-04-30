Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Short Interest Up 65.9% in April

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,700 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the March 31st total of 342,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.79. The stock had a trading volume of 221,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,847. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.86. Marcus & Millichap has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $58.33.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $495.13 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $256,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $60,724.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,817 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617 in the last ninety days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 20,175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

