MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. MarineMax updated its FY22 guidance to $7.90-8.30 EPS.

Shares of HZO traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,057. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $896.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 1,739.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HZO. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

