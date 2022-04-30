Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.87) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the lowest is ($0.94). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.08) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a negative net margin of 643.70%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. 133,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,613. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $245.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

