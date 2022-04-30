Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Marten Transport posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $287.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $116,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 49,528.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after buying an additional 1,956,355 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,938,000 after buying an additional 509,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,621,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after buying an additional 427,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 20.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,872,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after buying an additional 311,945 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. Marten Transport has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $19.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

