Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MMMW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 116,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,294. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.
About Mass Megawatts Wind Power (Get Rating)
