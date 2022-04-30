Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MMMW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 116,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,294. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Mass Megawatts Wind Power

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc engages in developing clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. The company provides solar tracking systems to adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. It also offers wind energy production equipment.

