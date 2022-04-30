Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $449.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.03 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Materion updated its FY22 guidance to $5.50-5.90 EPS.

Shares of Materion stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $85.15. The company had a trading volume of 168,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,704. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.17. Materion has a 1 year low of $66.92 and a 1 year high of $96.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Materion in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Materion by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Materion by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Materion by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

