Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Matson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Matson has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Matson to earn $11.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

MATX opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.87. Matson has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $125.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.54. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Matson will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matson news, SVP Jason Lee Taylor sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $422,993.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $438,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,539,896.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,437 shares of company stock worth $4,518,297. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,038 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MATX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

