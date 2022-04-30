Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of >$1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. Mattel also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.42-1.48 EPS.

MAT stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.31. 3,809,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. Mattel has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $25.71.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 18.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAT. DA Davidson increased their target price on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners raised Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.29.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 40.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after buying an additional 355,724 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Mattel by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 903,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 43,148 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

