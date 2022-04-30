Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 46.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Mattel updated its FY22 guidance to $1.42-1.48 EPS and its FY23 guidance to >$1.90 EPS.

Mattel stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,809,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,095. Mattel has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Mattel alerts:

In other news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Mattel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 903,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 43,148 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

About Mattel (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.