Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-1.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% (implying $5.9-6.0 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.83 billion.Mattel also updated its FY23 guidance to >$1.90 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAT. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.29.

MAT stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. 3,809,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,095. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.44. Mattel has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 46.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mattel by 40.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 355,724 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 903,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 43,148 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

