Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth about $11,488,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Matthews International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,728,000 after acquiring an additional 158,222 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Matthews International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Matthews International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Matthews International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com started coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

