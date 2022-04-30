Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ MATW traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.71%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com started coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Matthews International (Get Rating)
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matthews International (MATW)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.