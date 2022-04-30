Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $940.51 million, a PE ratio of -62.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Matthews International during the first quarter worth $116,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the first quarter worth about $285,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 1.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

