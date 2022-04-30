McChip Resources (CVE:MCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

McChip Resources (CVE:MCS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$2.17 million for the quarter.

Shares of CVE MCS opened at C$0.76 on Friday. McChip Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$1.45. The stock has a market cap of C$4.34 million and a PE ratio of 6.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.82.

About McChip Resources

McChip Resources Inc operates in the natural resource industry in Canada. The company invests in petroleum interests in Western Canada, as well as direct and indirect interests in minerals. It holds interest in the Saskatchewan Potash project located in the province of Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Madsen Red Lake Gold Mines Limited and changed its name to McChip Resources Inc in May 1981.

