McChip Resources (CVE:MCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

McChip Resources (CVE:MCS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$2.17 million for the quarter.
Shares of CVE MCS opened at C$0.76 on Friday. McChip Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$1.45. The stock has a market cap of C$4.34 million and a PE ratio of 6.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.82.
