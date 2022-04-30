McChip Resources (CVE:MCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

McChip Resources (CVE:MCS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$2.17 million for the quarter.

Shares of CVE MCS opened at C$0.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.93. The company has a market cap of C$4.34 million and a PE ratio of 6.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.82. McChip Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.45.

Get McChip Resources alerts:

McChip Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

McChip Resources Inc operates in the natural resource industry in Canada. The company invests in petroleum interests in Western Canada, as well as direct and indirect interests in minerals. It holds interest in the Saskatchewan Potash project located in the province of Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Madsen Red Lake Gold Mines Limited and changed its name to McChip Resources Inc in May 1981.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McChip Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McChip Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.