McChip Resources (CVE:MCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

McChip Resources (CVE:MCS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$2.17 million for the quarter.
Shares of CVE MCS opened at C$0.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.93. The company has a market cap of C$4.34 million and a PE ratio of 6.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.82. McChip Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.45.
McChip Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
