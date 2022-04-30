McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $145.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.41 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 14.54%. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $83.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $91.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average of $79.55.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 48.92%.

In related news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $906,108.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 91.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,697,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About McGrath RentCorp (Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.